Sports ministry forms committee to revise norms for financial assistance to NSFs

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) The Sports Ministry has formed a six-member committee to revise the norms for providing financial assistance to the National Sports Federations (NSFs), keeping in mind India’s aspiration to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

The committee would be headed by joint secretary (sports) Kunal, and includes executive director (Teams) Ritu Pathik, Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) CEO N S Johal, former TOPS CEO commodore (Retd) PK Garg, and president of Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Sahdev Yadav, who is also a treasurer of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

“The undersigned is directed to say that the norms of providing financial assistance to National Sports Federations (NSFs) under the Scheme of Assistance to NSFs were revived by the Ministry vide letter dated 28.2.2022," a circular, addressing to all members of the committee, signed by the under secretary in the sports ministry Tarun Pareek read.

“After the Paris Olympic, a new Olympic Cycle has started which necessitated the need for review of the norms in view of the evolving circumstances, which demand a comprehensive review to address the emerging challenges and India’s aspiration to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

"Accordingly, it has been decided to constitute a committee consisting of the following to suggest the revised norms of scale of assistance for various components under the Scheme of Assistance to NSFs," it further read.

The central government has been extending financial assistance to the National Sports Federations under its Scheme of Assistance to NSFs for various sports activities including training and participation of Indian sportspersons and teams in international tournaments.

In the latest budget, NSFs have been allocated Rs 400 crore, a slight increase from Rs 340 crore from last year.

The last time the ministry revised the norms of financial assistance to National Sports Federations was in March 2022.

Last year, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) formally sent a Letter of Intent to the Future Host Commission, International Olympic Committee (IOC) on October 1, expressing India's interest in hosting the Olympics and Paralympics Games in 2036.

In last year's 141st IOC session in Mumbai, PM Modi confirmed India's interest in hosting the Olympic Games in the year 2036, claiming that 140 crore Indians are committed to staging the Games.

