Tej Pratap Yadav demands action against RJD MLA Bhai Virendra over anti-SC, ST remarks

Patna, July 29 (IANS) Former Bihar Health Minister and RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav has once again openly challenged RJD leadership, this time over the alleged objectionable remarks and threats made by party MLA Bhai Virendra targeting a Panchayat Secretary who belongs to the Scheduled Caste-Tribe (SC/ST) community.

Taking to the social media platform X, Tej Pratap wrote: "Will RJD also take action against its MLA Bhai Virendra, who made shameful remarks against the SC-ST society, contrary to the ideals of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, and threatened to kill? I was expelled from the party under the conspiracy of Jai Chands... Now it remains to be seen whether the party will show the same strictness on those who create a ruckus or not. Respect for the Constitution should be seen in conduct, not in speeches."

This direct attack has stirred a fresh political storm within the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and has brought simmering factional tensions and alleged organisational bias to the surface.

Tej Pratap's statement doesn't just target Bhai Virendra; it indirectly criticises the party's top brass, including RJD chief Lalu Prasad and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Tejashwi Yadav, his father and brother, respectively.

By referencing his expulsion and calling out "Jai Chands", Tej Pratap accused the leadership of double standards, suggesting selective enforcement of discipline within the party.

The controversy over Bhai Virendra's remarks has sparked outrage on social media, with several Dalit organisations and civil rights groups labelling the comments as anti-constitutional.

They have demanded an unconditional apology and disciplinary action against the MLA.

After the threatening call from Maner MLA Bhai Virendra, Panchayat Secretary Sandeep Kumar, posted in Maner block of Patna, lodged a formal complaint against him in the SC and ST Police Station on Monday.

Kumar alleged that the four-time legislator had threatened him during a phone call.

Bhai Virendra confirmed the authenticity of the call but defended his actions.

He admitted using "harsh words" but accused the Panchayat Secretary of showing disrespect and not following the protocol.

