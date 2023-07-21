Tathya Patel well-known YouTuber who runs ‘Sickk’ channel

Ahmedabad, July 21 (IANS) Tathya Patel, the main accused in the luxury car accident on ISKCON Bridge which claimed nine lives, is a known YouTuber who runs a channel 'Sickk,' where he uploads rap songs.

Eleven people were also injured in the incident.

The incident occurred late on Thursday night when Patel, a second-year college student, allegedly rammed his Jaguar car into more than a dozen people standing on the roadside.

Tathya 'Sickk' Patel's YouTube channel displays three rap songs -- Unlove, Safed Jhoot, and the latest release, Chai.

Despite the gravity of the situation, the accused's YouTube channel boasts of around 2,300 subscribers, with one of the songs garnering more than 1 million views.

Patel hails from a family with a history of crime cases.

Moreover, he also maintains an Instagram account under the same moniker 'Sickk.' Just 21 hours before the accident, he posted a story on his Instagram account announcing the release of his new song, 'Chai,' which took place on Thursday midnight.

The turn of events suggests that the accused and his friends may have been celebrating the songs launch at a cafe house in Makarba before the fatal crash.

The accused's Instagram account features pictures with the luxury car involved in the tragic accident.

In the posts, he can be seen posing with the same car that allegedly caused the death of nine people and injuries to eleven others.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.