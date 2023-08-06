Target 2024: BJP announces 43 district committees for 42 LS seats in Bengal

Kolkata, Aug 6 (IANS) The West Bengal unit of the BJP on Sunday announced new organisational structure in the party, forming 43 district committees which have been assigned with the task of holding party activities for the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state ahead of next year's general elections.

Under the overhauled system, the three Lok Sabha seats in minority-dominated Murshidabad district, which were till date managed by two district committees, will now be handled by three committees with each overseeing one Lok Sabha seat in the district.

The lone Lok Sabha seat in Darjeeling will be overseen by two district committees -- one for the hill areas in Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong, and the other for the plains that come under the Darjeeling parliamentary constituency.

The announcement of the overhaul in the organisational structure was made by state BJP President and Lok Sabha MP Sukanta Majumdar.

In the changed system, the presidents of 30 district committees have retained their positions, while changes have been made in the remaining ones.

The organisational overhaul has been done keeping in mind the target set by the party's central leadership of winning at least 36 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The saffron party had managed to win as many as 18 Lok Sabha seats in 2019, marking a vast improvement from its tally of two in 2014.

The state committee of the party is in agreement with the central leadership that achieving the target set for 2024 will not be possible unless the district-level organisations are strengthened.

