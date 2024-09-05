Tamil super star Vijay’s 'GOAT' releases; actor Prabudheva, director Venkat Prabu head to theatre

Chennai, Sep 5 (IANS) Tamil superstar ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay’s movie 'GOAT' released to a huge welcome in theatres across the world.

The director of the movie Venkat Prabhu and actor Prabhudeva watched the movie at a theatre in Chennai. The Tamil Nadu government has given permission to AGS Entertainment Private Limited, the producers of actor-cum-politician Vijay-starrer Tamil movie ‘GOAT’ for special shows at 9 a.m. in all cinema theatres across Tamil Nadu on Thursday (September 5, 2024) and Friday (September 6, 2024).

State Home (Cinema) Department issued a Government Order (GO) to relax the rules and permit all theatres screening the movie, to play five shows a day on Thursday (September 5, 2024) and Friday (September 6, 2024) with the first show beginning at 9 a.m. and the last show ending at 2 a.m. In Tamil Nadu generally, four shows are screened.

The state government, in a GO on Wednesday evening, said: "All cinema theatres can screen only one special show. The opening show will start at 9 a.m. and the last show will end at 2 a.m. in relaxation of conditions 14 and 14A of Form C licence subject to the condition that the licensees should intimate the licensing authorities and other tax levying authorities.”

The movie has a star-studded cast including Vijay, Prabhudeva, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prashanth, Laila, Sneha, Ajmal, Mohan, Jayaram, Vaibhav, Premji, and Aravind Akash.

The music of the movie is by Yuvanshankar Raja.

Fans burst crackers in front of several theatres across Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

Huge cut-outs of Vijay were erected in front of many theatres and milk was offered to these cut-outs.

Fans danced rejoicing inside Kashi theatre in Chennai when the movie was released.

The makers of the movie are expecting a first-day collection of Rs 100 crore for the movie. Tamil superstar and contemporary of Vijay, 'Thala’ Ajith extended his warm wishes for the movie.

Noted Tamil director Atlee also wished Venkat Prabhu and Vijay the success of 'GOAT'.

Vijay is playing the role of a retired RAW agent in the movie who after retirement, was planning a relaxed life with his family; but his adversaries in some earlier missions create problems for him, forcing him again to be in the mainstream. The movie has several suspenses and Venkat Prabhu appealed to fans to not reveal the secret of the movie.

'GOAT' is the first movie of Vijay after he announced the launch of his political party Thamaizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Vijay has said that his party would contest the 2026 Assembly elections and has already released the flag of the party.

The Vijay fan club has more than 10 lakh members and in the last local body elections, his fan club members had contested independently winning 131 seats. Established political parties like Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) of actor-director Seeman and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) of Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan drew a blank in the local body polls -- the success of Vijay’s fan club can be measured in this context.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.