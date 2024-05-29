T20 World Cup: Nine-man Australia stun Namibia in warm-up match

Trinidad, May 29 (IANS) Nine-man Australia team triumphed over Namibia by seven wickets in their opening T20 World Cup warm-up match, thanks to a sensational new-ball spell from Josh Hazlewood and a blistering half-century from David Warner.`

Despite being shorthanded, with six of their key players absent due to the IPL, Australia showcased their depth and resourcefulness. The team fielded four substitutes from their backroom staff: head coach Andrew McDonald, assistants Brad Hodge and Andre Borovec, and national selector George Bailey. This unconventional lineup underscored the Australian squad's ability to adapt and perform under challenging circumstances.

Hazlewood, who has been preparing at home, delivered a stunning opening spell, bowling three overs without conceding a run and taking two crucial wickets. His second wicket, that of Nikolaas Davin, was secured with a catch by fielding coach Borovec, emphasizing the unique team dynamics at play. Ashton Agar, recalled for this tournament, partnered with Hazlewood to open the attack but ended up as the most expensive specialist bowler.

Tim David, typically a part-time bowler, was pressed into service for a full allotment of four overs due to the shortage of players. His contribution helped restrict Namibia to a total of 119. Adam Zampa efficiently dismantled the middle order, and Nathan Ellis, with limited IPL action under his belt, maintained a tight economy with 1 for 17 from his four overs.

Australia's chase was led by David Warner, who capitalized on the powerplay to set a brisk pace alongside captain Mitchell Marsh. Although Marsh was run out in a mix-up, Warner continued to dominate, smashing a 20-ball fifty, which included three sixes off Tangeni Lungameni. This innings was a much-needed return to form for Warner, who had a lean and injury-plagued IPL season. Josh Inglis and Tim David fell cheaply, but Australia's aggressive start ensured they needed only half the allotted overs to reach their target.

The victory sets a positive tone for Australia's next warm-up game against hosts West Indies on Thursday. With several players coming off limited action and others from an off-season, the additional warm-up match will be crucial for the team to fine-tune their strategies and build momentum ahead of the World Cup.

