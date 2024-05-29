Rashmika Falls Prey to Deepfake Again

Another deepfake video involving Tollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna has gone viral, sparking outrage over the unethical use of AI. The video shows Mandanna's face morphed onto a Colombian bikini model's body near a waterfall.

In April 2024, model and content creator Daniela Villarreal from Santander, Colombia shared a video of herself in a bikini near a waterfall. However, an unidentified person digitally inserted Rashmika's face onto Villarreal's body, creating a deceiving deepfake.

This is not the first time Rashmika has been a victim of deepfake videos. In November 2023, a morphed clip showing the actress in revealing attire spread online. Delhi Police arrested the main culprit behind that video in January 2024.

Rashmika expressed gratitude to authorities then for cracking down on the misuse of her likeness. So far, she has not publicly commented on the latest deepfake incident.



Screengrab from Rashmika's viral deepfake video



Several actors in the past have been victims of deepfake incidents. Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi, and Ranveer Singh have fallen prey to the misuse of technology.

Meanwhile, Rashmika on the work front will be seen in Sukumar's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. She will also be seen alongside Salman Khan in Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Sikandar'.