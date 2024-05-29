Kalki 2898 AD: Much-awaited Trailer to be out at this time!

"When is the trailer for Kalki 2898 AD going to be out?" This question has remained unanswered by official sources. However, a source tells us when we can expect it to be released.

Vyjayanthi Movies is making arrangements to release the trailer in the first week of June. It will be released in multiple languages.

The futuristic sci-fi entertainer will be released in theatres on June 27, 2024. "All the forces come together for a better tomorrow on 27-06-2024," the makers recently said.

The film's Bujji x Bhairava animation series will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on May 31, 2024. Titled B&B, it is going to be about Prabhas' interaction with the futuristic vehicle, Bujji. Keerty Suresh has lent her voice to the vehicle.