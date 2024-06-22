T20 World Cup: Harbhajan backs Indian team to bring title home, says 'boys are in great touch'

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has backed the Rohit Sharma-led side to lift the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup and credited them for their consistent performance in the tournament so far. India are unbeaten in the tournament with four wins in five games as their final group-stage encounter against Canada was abandoned due to rain in Florida. India continued their momentum in the Super Eight stage with a convincing 47-run win over Afghanistan in Barbados.

Ahead of their clash against Bangladesh in Antigua on Saturday, the legendary spinner lauded the all-round contribution of players in the ongoing campaign. He asserted that if the Men in Blue continue to play with the same "determination", they will undoubtedly win their second T20 World Cup title after 2007.

"Our team has shown exceptional form in the T20 World Cup so far, with every player in the playing 11 contributing significantly. We have been playing our A-game ticking all the boxes. The boys are in great touch, and the confidence is high. If we continue to play with the same determination, intensity, and passion I do not doubt that we can get over the line and bring the World Cup home for the first time after 2007," Harbhajan said on Disney+ Hotstar.

India are placed second in Group 1 with two points after one match. They need to finish in the top two to progress to the semifinals. If they win against Bangladesh, they will bolster their chance for the final four. India will play their final Super Eight match against Australia in St Lucia on Monday (June 24).

Currently, Australia are in the top spot after a commanding win over Bangladesh.

