Clearly alert consumers about warranty, follow global practices: CCPA to electronics manufacturing firms

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) The consumers should be clearly informed about the starting point of warranty period while purchasing electronic appliances and companies should ensure that global best practices are followed in India, the Centre said on Saturday.

In a meeting with electronic appliance manufacturing companies, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), under the Department of Consumer Affairs, said it should not be the case that consumers come to know about the details of the warranty after she/he has purchased the product.

"Consumer grievances relating to the warranty period must be addressed in a proactive and prompt manner," said Nidhi Khare, Chief Commissioner, CCPA.

The meeting was attended by representatives from major electronics appliance companies, including LG, Panasonic, Haier, Croma and Bosch, among others.

"Since warranty period as per the policies set by manufacturers commences from the purchase date, and not date of installation, there is a shortfall in the warranty period as consumers can only begin using the product after it has been installed on their premises," according to the CCPA.

According to the regulatory body, consumer rights -- as defined under Section 2(9) of the Act -- includes the right to be informed about the quality, quantity, potency, purity, standard and price of goods, products or services, as the case may be, so as to protect the consumer against unfair trade practices.

The feasibility of having the date of installation as the date from which the warranty period should be calculated was also discussed during the meeting.

Further, it was discussed that measures may be explored to prevent abuse of this mechanism and to ensure that consumer interest is adequately safeguarded.

All the companies have been requested to send their views within 15 days.

