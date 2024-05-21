Swati Maliwal assault case: Bibhav Kumar taken to Mumbai by Delhi Police

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Delhi Police on Tuesday took Bibhav Kumar, the former personal secretary of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Mumbai in connection with the assault on AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal, police official privy to the probe said.

“Kumar had formatted his phone on May 17, citing a malfunction. Kumar is taken to Mumbai to retrieve the data as he had formatted the phone there,” said the official.

On May 18, CM Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested in connection with the assault on Maliwal and produced late at night before a local court which sent him to a five-day police custody.

Kumar was also taken to CM residence on Monday where the crime scene was recreated.

Delhi Police registered a case against Kumar for molestation and attempted culpable homicide after he allegedly assaulted Swati Maliwal at the Chief Minister's residence on May 13.

The FIR includes charges under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354(B) (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code at the Civil Lines police station.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.