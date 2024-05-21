Sanya Malhotra Almost Hit By Media's Camera

Sanya Malhotra was one of the first celebrities to cast her vote at Lok Sabha elections held in Mumbai as part of the fifth phase of the General Election 2024. Paparazzi were present at the polling stations to picturise and interact with the celebrities and found Sanya, who posed with her inked finger.

The paparazzi gathered to capture Sanya and record what she had to say at the Festival of Democracy. One of them narrowly missed hitting Sanya in the face with a camera. Sanya asked the paparazzi to be careful and suggested moving to the side before taking her pictures. Sanya was spotted wearing casual attire, including an oversized shirt paired with trousers.

On the work front, Sanya was last seen in 'Sam Bahadur' alongside Vicky Kaushal and is now set to star in 'Mrs. X', the remake of the Malayalam film 'The Great Indian Kitchen', and Atlee's 'Baby John' alongside Varun Dhawan in the lead role.