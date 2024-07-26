Ayushmann cheers for Indian contingent at Paris Olympics: 'Make Bharat proud'

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has shown his support for the Indian contingent participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics, urging everyone to cheer for them and showcase India's grit, determination, and passion for the games.

Takhing to Instagram, Ayushmann shared a video featuring himself with the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya.

In the video, the minister is heard saying, "Paris me hamare khiladi Olypmics ke liye tayaar hain (Our athletes are ready for the Olympics in Paris)."

Ayushmann adds, "Hamare Bhartiya khiladi bahut hi karmath hain or asha karte hain is baar bhi Olypmics me wo acha perform karenge. Chaliye unka hausla badhaye (Our Indian athletes are highly capable, and we hope they perform well this time too. Let’s boost their morale)."

The actor captioned the video: "Olympics is the greatest sporting event of the world, and those who compete in it are nothing short of Titans at their disciplines. We have 117 such brilliant athletes who are ready to fly our flag high at this year’s #Paris2024 Olympics!"

"Let’s cheer for them to make Bharat proud. Let’s cheer for them to show the world our grit, determination, and passion for the games. Deeply honoured to have met Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, today to start a campaign to cheer for the Indian contingent. Jai Hind," he added.

Ayushmann was also presented with a commemorative Indian team T-shirt by Mandaviya to mark the beginning of this campaign.

India has sent a large contingent of 117 sportspersons to Paris, aiming to surpass the historic seven medals won at the previous Tokyo Olympics.

The country will compete in 16 out of the 32 sports featured this year.

On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in the comedy-drama 'Dream Girl 2', directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures.

The film also stars Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and Seema Pahwa.

