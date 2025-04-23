Suvendu Adhikari alleges targeted attacks on Hindus in Kashmir, Bengal and Bangladesh

Kolkata, April 23 (IANS) West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday condemned the killing of tourists in a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and claimed that Hindus are being selectively targeted -- whether in Kashmir, West Bengal, or neighbouring Bangladesh.

“In the valley of Pahalgam, no Bengali, no Odia, Marathi, Kannadiga, Haryanvi, Tamil, or Malayali was killed. Hindus were killed. Whether it’s Kashmir, West Bengal, or Bangladesh -- the goal is the same -- to wipe out Hindus,” Adhikari said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Drawing parallels between the Pahalgam terror attack, recent communal tensions in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, and incidents of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, Adhikari alleged that religion is the only shield for Hindus when “countless atrocities” are committed against them.

He further questioned why Hindus remain divided along caste, language, region, customs, and ideology when extremists make no such distinctions. “When extremists don’t discriminate among Hindus, why should we remain divided by caste, regional pride, food habits, liberalism, centrism or rightism?” he asked.

At least three individuals from West Bengal were among those killed in the Pahalgam attack on Tuesday. They have been identified as Manish Ranjan Mishra, a Central Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer, Sameer Guha, and Bitan Adhikari.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued a statement on Wednesday expressing condolences and assuring support to the victims’ families.

“All arrangements have been made by our administration at New Delhi airport to assist the bereaved families and facilitate their onward journey to Kolkata. The flight is expected to arrive in Kolkata at 8.30 p.m. today. Our Resident Commissioner’s office in Delhi is in touch with the families. I am personally overseeing the process and senior officers are working hands-on. This is a grim hour for all of us,” the Chief Minister said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.