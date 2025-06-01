Surge in arrests of foreign nationals by Delhi Police amid crime crackdown

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) In a significant escalation of enforcement efforts, the Delhi Police have arrested a record number of foreign nationals involved in criminal activities this year, marking a peak in such detentions over the past few years.

Although the highest number of 152 foreign criminals was arrested in 2022, the police have nearly reached that figure within the first five months of this year.

According to the officials, 132 foreign nationals have been arrested as of May, a number significantly higher than in any other year except 2022.

These arrests include foreign nationals accused of committing various criminal offences in Delhi.

Police officials reported that a Chinese national was arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport in May for allegedly stealing debit and credit cards from passengers on an international flight.

In 2021, only 78 foreign nationals were arrested by the Delhi Police -- the lowest number in the last five years. Following this, police increased their surveillance of foreign nationals and accelerated arrest operations.

These efforts yielded results, with 152 foreign nationals arrested in 2022. Police data show that in 2023 and 2024, 94 and 112 foreign nationals were arrested, respectively. This year, as of May 20, the Delhi Police have already apprehended 132 foreigners involved in various types of criminal activities.

Last month, the Delhi Police arrested two foreign nationals who were part of an international drug cartel and primarily targeted college-going youths.

Police officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, stated that most foreign national criminals are involved, either in drug syndicates or cyber fraud.

According to sources, it has been observed in some cases that criminal-minded accused individuals overpay their rent to avoid the tenant verification process.

Delhi Police officials said that a drive is being conducted against drug cartels operating in the National Capital under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

The police are not only arresting peddlers but also investigating the forward and backwards linkages of the cartels. The increased number of arrests of foreign nationals is the result of this drive. They are mainly involved in drug cartels or cyber fraud-related crimes. Both types of criminals are being dealt with strict action as required.

The official clarified that these arrests are not part of the drives being conducted nationwide against illegal immigrants residing in India.

In the case of illegal immigrants, the police are focusing more on deporting them rather than filing an FIR (First Information Report) against them.

Earlier, Delhi Police had reported that around 900 Bangladeshis were caught, and later, the process of deportation was initiated to send them back to their country.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.