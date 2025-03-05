'Superboys of Malegaon' bags the 'best film' at National Indian Film Festival of Australia

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Reema Kagti's "Superboys of Malegaon" bagged the 'Best Film' at the National Indian Film Festival of Australia.

Spilling her excitement, Reema Kagti shared, "I would like to thank the National Indian Film Festival of Australia for choosing Superboys of Malegaon as the Best Film and for showcasing it in cities across Australia, helping the film reach a wider audience. We are glad that festival audiences resonated with this story of dreams and determination."

Moreover, "The Man Who Hurls News" by filmmaker Ananth Narayan Mahadevan won the 'Best Documentary' (Short).

Talking about the massive win, the director said, "Winning the Best Documentary (Short) at the NIFFA for The Man Who Hurls News is a very special honour. The film unearths one of the oldest serving newspaper boys in the world[60 years] and analyses the world of newspaper reading and dissemination of news through his eyes. I am humbled that audiences in Australia related with this unusual character and even connected emotionally with his state. Kudos to the inaugural edition of the NIFFA on its specially curated plate of special Indian cinema for the world. Wishing it greater success in its future editions".

"WingMan (The Universal Irony of Love)" by Anuj Gulati won the 'Best Indie Feature Film ', whereas "Parikrama" by acclaimed director Goutam Ghose was titled the 'Best International Indian film'.

Additionally, "Maa Oori Ramayanam" by Badrappa Gajula won the 'Best Documentary Feature'.

The inaugural edition of the National Indian Film Festival of Australia took place from February 13 to March 2, 2025. The festival concluded with a Red-Carpet Gala and the closing night screening of Tannishtha Chatterjee’s directorial "Roam Rome Mein" at Murdoch University, Perth, after an unprecedented seven-city tour across Sydney, Canberra, Gold Coast, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, and Melbourne.

The festival extends its celebrations with encore screenings of select films at Dendy Cinemas over the coming weeks.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.