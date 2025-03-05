Sreerama Chandra on the renewed success of 'Haal-e-Dil' from 'Sanam Teri Kasam': Now people know I sang the song

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer "Sanam Teri Kasam" has created new records for a re-released film.

While the movie buffs are showering love on the film, they are also adoring its music. Sreerama Chandra, who sang the iconic "Haal-e-Dil" track in the 2016 release also spoke about the love received by the song after the re-release of "Sanam Teri Kasam".

Sreerama Chandra recalled, “Haal-e-Dil is a very special song to me as it is composed by none other than Himesh Reshammiya ji who gave me my first superhit Bollywood song, Balma from Khiladi 786. I've done a bunch of songs for Himesh ji and when he was working on Sanam Teri Kasam, I was just talking to him, and he said he has a beautiful song for me that he wanted me to try. He gave me the reference of KK’s Tadap Tadap, and told me I have to sound amazing."

He shared that reuniting with the successful team of "Balma", which also included lyricist Sameer Anjjan, was an honour for him. Sreerama Chandra disclosed, “This opportunity was so amazing, and I felt so good singing this song. It was like someone's soul was actually singing it and I could feel every word written by Sameer Sir. It did amazingly well back then also, although a lot of people didn't know that I had sung this song. But the re-release has made it even more popular, and people now know that I have sung the song. I'm very lucky and I would like to thank Himesh ji wholeheartedly for giving me this big opportunity to sing such a classic."

Re-released on February 7, 2025, "Sanam Teri Kasam" turned out to be the highest-grossing re-released Indian film.

The film tells the unconventional love story of a tough ex-convict Inder (Harshvardhan Rane) and a traditional librarian Saru (Mawra Hocane).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.