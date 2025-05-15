Study claims online plant-based diet programme can help manage diabetes

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) A structured online nutrition programme may address India's diabetes epidemic by removing key barriers to dietary adherence, according to a study, led by an Indian-origin researcher.

The study, led by the US-based Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM), showed that participants who followed a physician-led, plant-based nutrition programme experienced measurable improvements in health. This included reduced medication use, body weight, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels.

The findings offer potential insights for India, where diabetes currently affects more than 101 million adults, with an additional 136 million in the prediabetes stage, said the team in the paper, published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine.

"India's diabetes crisis requires solutions that work within our healthcare realities," said lead author Dr. Vanita Rahman, internal medicine physician with PCRM.

"While we've long known that dietary changes can effectively manage diabetes, implementation has been challenging due to limited consultation time, inconsistent follow-up, and accessibility barriers -- particularly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities," Rahman added.

The study addressed common challenges Indian patients face when attempting lifestyle modifications such as accessibility; structured support; practical implementation; and consistent follow-up.

The 12-week programme enrolled 76 adults with type 2 diabetes. Among the 58 participants who completed the programme 22 per cent of participants reduced diabetes medication dosages; average weight decreased by 3.7 kilograms (approximately 8 pounds); HbA1C (a measure of blood sugar control) decreased by 0.6 per cent.

Further, the total and LDL cholesterol levels decreased by 15 and 12 mg/dL, respectively, among participants not taking lipid-lowering medications

“These results are especially relevant in the Indian context, where vegetarian and plant-forward dietary habits are already part of cultural norms. With simple adaptations to lower fat content and focus on whole foods, these interventions can be easily incorporated within Indian households,” Rahman said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.