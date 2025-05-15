Haryana Board 10th Class Result 2025 to be released today, May 15?

The Haryana Board of School Education, HBSE, will be announcing the result of the High School (10th) Examination 2025 soon. Having successfully conducted the board examinations from February 28, 2025, to March 19, 2025, the board has finished evaluating the answers. The Haryana Board Class 10th Result 2025 will be announced in May 2025.

How to Check the HBSE Class 10 Result 2025

To verify the result, students can easily follow the steps below:

Go to the official website of HBSE at bseh.org.in.

Select the 'Results' tab on the homepage.

Find the link that reads 'HBSE Class 10 Result 2025' and click on it.

Select your category - Regular or Private.

Enter the Class 10 roll number and date of birth.

Click on the 'View Result' button.

Your result will be shown on the screen.

Details Enlisted on the Mark Sheet

After the result is declared, students will have the following details in their online mark sheet:

Name of the Student

Haryana Board Class 10 Roll Number

Date of Birth

Father's Name

Mother's Name

Subject-wise Marks and Grades

Total Marks Obtained

GPA/Grades

Result Status (Pass/Fail/Compartment)

Stay Informed with the Latest Result Details

Students can remain in contact with the web portal (link unavailable) for the recent update on the Haryana Board Class 10th Result 2025. When the result is announced, students can view and download their marksheets by providing their roll number and date of birth.

Conclusion

The Haryana Board Class 10th Result 2025 will be declared shortly. Students can prepare themselves for this by understanding the details given in the mark sheet and how to check the result. Be updated with the latest news, and be ready to check your result on the official website of HBSE.