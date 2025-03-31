Strict vigilance in Sambhal for Eid prayers; heavy deployment of Police, PAC, and RAF

Sambhal, March 31 (IANS) Eid celebrations are in full swing across the country on Monday, with devotees gathering in Eidgahs and mosques to offer prayers. In Sambhal, the administration has implemented strict security measures to ensure the peaceful observance of the festival.

A heavy deployment of security personnel, including the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Rapid Action Force (RAF), and local police, has been made throughout the district. Authorities are maintaining a close watch on all locations where Namaaz is being conducted.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vandana Mishra said, “The Nagar Palika had ensured thorough cleaning of Eidgahs and mosques well in advance. Arrangements such as designated prayer rows, water tankers, and mobile toilets were made to facilitate devotees. Lekhpals have been stationed at key points for regional inspections. Magistrates have been deployed at all mosques where Eid Namaaz is being offered.”

SDM Mishra further stated, “Magistrates and police officers have been assigned to sensitive areas. The administration is also actively monitoring social media to prevent the spread of misinformation. Strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to incite unrest.”

On Sunday, Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary conducted a foot march through the city, accompanied by a contingent of police personnel. He urged residents to offer prayers peacefully and assured them of the administration’s commitment to maintaining law and order.

Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said that security arrangements have been tightened across the district, with a significant concentration of personnel in Sambhal city.

“A large number of police, PAC, and RAF personnel have been stationed in the district. Sambhal city has been classified as hypersensitive, and additional security forces, including zonal and sector magistrates, have been deployed. Our teams are also actively monitoring social media for any attempts to disrupt peace,” he stated.

Amid the prayers, a symbolic gesture of communal harmony was observed when a Muslim youth showered flowers on the devotees and extended Eid greetings.

Meanwhile, some members of the Muslim community wore black armbands in protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill. However, community leaders have appealed to the public to celebrate Eid with peace and brotherhood, emphasizing the importance of harmony during the festivities.

