Stoke City sack head coach Steven Schumacher after nine months in charge

Stoke-on-Trent (UK) Sep 16 (IANS) After just five games in the new season, Stoke City have sacked their head coach Steven Schumacher following their 0-1 loss against Oxford United, the club announced on Monday.

“My role as Sporting Director is to make tough decisions that serve the long-term interests of Stoke City. After ongoing discussions with John Coates, we feel the time is right for a change in direction to bring success to the club,” said Sporting Director Jon Walters.

"We have a young, dynamic squad that is eager to develop and a clear vision of how to achieve success, and we hope to announce a new appointment shortly. We will need the fans, staff, and players united in support to achieve our goals. As always in football, these decisions are difficult, and we wish Steven and his staff all the best for the future," he added.

Schumacher joined the Championship side in December from Plymouth Argyle and led the side to safety in his first season.

The new season has seen them lose against Watford, Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle in their opening five games which has seen them fall down to 13th in the table.

With Mark Hughes, Chris Cohen, Peter Cavanagh and Elliot Turner having also left the club, Alex Morris and Ryan Shawcross will take caretaker charge of the team.

“Steven, Mark, Chris, Peter and Elliot depart with our thanks for their efforts and with our best wishes for their future careers. We have faith in the squad of players we have assembled and firmly believe they can bring success to Stoke City this season. I continue to be hugely thankful to the Club’s fans for their loyal and passionate support,” said Chairman John Coates.

Stoke City will next take on Fleetwood Town in the third round of the Carabao Cup in front of home fans on Wednesday.

