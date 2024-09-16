Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Yashmi and Prerana in Nominations

The competition is intensifying in Bigg Boss Telugu 8 as the show enters its third week! Following Shekar Basha's unexpected eviction last night, the remaining 12 contestants are on edge. The nomination process for week 3 has already taken place, putting 8 contestants at risk of elimination, including 5 female contestants

Yashmi Gowda

Prerana

Seetha

Vishnupriya

Nainika

Joining them in the Nominations are 3 male contestants:

Naga Manikanta

Prithviraj

Abhay Naveen

The nominations will be revealed in tonight's or tomorrow's episode, leaving fans eagerly anticipating who will be the next to leave the house. With tensions running high, the stakes are higher than ever.

