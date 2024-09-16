Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Shekar Basha's Shocking Revelation

Bigg Boss 8 Shocking Twist: Shekhar Basha Reveals the Real Reason Behind His Elimination

In a stunning revelation, Shekhar Basha, the contestant who was unexpectedly eliminated from Bigg Boss season 8, has exposed the truth behind his departure from the show. Despite his desire to stay in the house, Shekhar's journey was cut short, but not due to lack of votes or performance.

In a recent interview with several YouTube channels, Shekhar disclosed that his elimination was actually a result of his personal circumstances. At the time of entering the Bigg Boss house, his wife was nine months pregnant, and he desperately wanted to be with her and their newborn baby.

Host Nagarjuna had shared the good news of the baby's arrival on Saturday's episode, which intensified Shekhar's longing to see his son. He openly expressed his desire to leave the house to his fellow contestants and in front of the cameras, but surprisingly, this footage was not aired.

According to Shekhar, the show's management cleverly manipulated his exit, making it seem like a twist, while hiding the real reason. "I came out on purpose; this is the first happy elimination in Bigg Boss history. I asked to see my son and left. I also had some food issues," Shekhar revealed.

When asked about potential winners, Shekhar tipped Sita and Vishnu Priya, both Telugu contestants, as strong contenders.

