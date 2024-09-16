Man Touches Woman Inappropriately in Public, Hyd Police Release Video and Warns of SHE Team Surveillance

In a significant move to combat harassment, the Hyderabad Police shared a video showing a man inappropriately touching a woman in a crowded area. The footage serves as a reminder that such acts are being closely monitored by the She Teams. Through a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Hyderabad Police warned, “Your behavior is being recorded by our She Teams in public spaces. Misconduct will lead to consequences, and the only way to avoid jail is by stopping your ill intentions.”

This message came after Telangana Police's Women Safety Wing made a major breakthrough, arresting 285 individuals for harassing women near Ganesh pandals in Khairatabad and other locations across Hyderabad. The operation highlights the police’s commitment to maintaining public safety, especially during large gatherings.

The Women Safety Wing reiterated its dedication in a post on X, stating, “#SHETeams arrested around 285 offenders for misbehaving with #women in public places near Ganesh pandals in #Khairtabad & other parts of #Hyderabad!” They further emphasized that the offenders will be produced before the magistrate for legal action. This initiative reinforces the ongoing vigilance of SHE Teams in ensuring the safety of women and adopting a zero-tolerance approach to harassment.

Such efforts by Hyderabad's law enforcement send a clear message: public spaces must remain safe for all, and misconduct will be met with strict consequences.

