State honours at last rites of organ donors in TN : Kamal Haasan welcomes decision

Chennai, Sept 25 (IANS) Tamil super star and founder leader of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), Kamal Haasan on Monday welcomed the decision of Tamil Nadu government to perform last rites of organ donors with state honours.

The super star of Tamil cinema said in a social media post that organ donation is a sacrifice and appreciated the state government for recognising it.

Kamal Haasan said that the announcement of the state government would increase the awareness about organ donation.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin had announced that the state continues to be the forerunner in saving lives of hundreds of patients through organ donation.

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) state president and former Union Health minister, Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss had also welcomed the announcement.

He said that a doctor couple of Tamil Nadu, Asokan and Pushpanjali had come forward to donate the organs of their son Hithendran who died in a bike accident and called upon the government to announce an Organ Donation Day in the memory of Hithendran.

Hithendrandied in the road accident on September 20, 2008 and his heart, kidneys, liver, corneas and bone marrow were donated which led to 'Hithendran effect' in Tamil Nadu as several people coming forward for donating organs of those died in road accidents.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.