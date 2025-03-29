Startup Mahakumbh 2025 to drive India’s innovation landscape, economic transformation

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Following the tremendous success of its inaugural edition, Startup Mahakumbh 2025 is all set to drive India’s innovation landscape and economic transformation.

The mega event, scheduled for April 3-5, at Bharat Mandapam, in the national capital will run with the theme ‘Startup India @2047 - Unfolding the Bharat Story’.

It is expected to showcase 3,000 startups, over 1,000 investors, 10,000+ international delegates, and 50,000+ business visitors.

The event aims to shape India’s startup ecosystem for the future, driving innovation, policy discussions, and economic transformation.

Industry leaders and policymakers who will share their insights include Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor, who will discuss India's macroeconomic position in a global context and its impact on the startup ecosystem. S. Krishnan, IAS, Secretary of MeitY, will outline India’s AI roadmap, while Rajesh Kumar Singh, IAS, Secretary of DPIIT, will address policy-driven growth for startups.

Other distinguished speakers include Ananth Narayanan, Founder & CEO of Mensa Brands, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Co-founder of Infosys & Chairman of Axilor Ventures, and Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, Manish Sabharwal, Vice Chairman of TeamLease Services.

The experts will set the stage for dynamic discussions, offering startups valuable perspectives on innovation, policy, and business growth.

Bollywood celebrities turned investors such as Sonam Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, and Rana Daggubati are also expected to attend, bridging the gap between entertainment and entrepreneurship.

The event will also witness sector-focused pavilions that will showcase advancements in artificial intelligence, deep technology, cybersecurity, health technology, biotechnology, agritech, climate technology, fintech, direct-to-consumer businesses, business-to-business models, gaming, sports, mobility, defense, space technology, and more.

These pavilions will feature live demonstrations, masterclasses, panel discussions, fireside chats, and investor pitching sessions, creating an immersive experience for attendees.

Startups in D2C, mobility, health, and biotech are expected to make a mark. Notable names in mobility include Ather, Ultraviolet, River, Rapido, and Battery Smart. Health and biotech startups such as UR Advanced Therapeutics, Shira Medtech, Brain Sight AI, and Niramai will also be featured. The D2C segment will spotlight brands like Appliance.AI, Go Desi, Assembly, Indus Valley, and Snitch.

Startup Mahakumbh is a first-of-its-kind event bringing together the entire startup ecosystem of India including startups, investors, incubators and accelerators, and industry leaders from several sectors.

The event is led by FICCI, ASSOCHAM, IVCA, and Bootstrap Advisory and Foundation; and supported by SIDBI, GEM, ECGC, and DPIIT Startup India.

