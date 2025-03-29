Naidu Breaks Promise on Super Six Again, Justifies Failure

Nine months after coming to power, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is now trying to justify the TDP-led NDA government’s inability to implement the Super Six promises made ahead of the elections.

A key part of the TDP and JSP manifesto was the Super Six, which promised an unemployment dole of ₹3,000, 20 lakh jobs for youth, three free LPG cylinders per year for eligible beneficiaries, ₹15,000 per year to mothers of school-going children, ₹20,000 for farmers, ₹1,500 per month to every woman above 18 years of age, and free RTC bus travel for women.

While the lack of allocations in the Budget for these promises was a clear indication of Naidu’s failure to deliver, the Chief Minister has now openly explained his stance on the issue.

Addressing a gathering during the TDP Formation Day event in Mangalagiri, Naidu said, “(As someone on the outside of the system) I thought I could implement the Super Six promises. Having seen the financial condition of the State after forming the government, launching all the Super Six promises now seems like an uphill task. The State’s debt stands at ₹9.75 lakh crore. Interests for the debt have to be paid.”

Stressing that his goal is to develop the State and generate wealth, he added that if the government takes on more loans to implement these schemes, it won’t be able to sustain them in the long run.

So far, the government has only launched the free LPG cylinder scheme. While it had promised free RTC bus travel across the State for women, the TDP government recently announced that the scheme will be restricted within the districts. Additionally, the government revealed that it will extend only ₹14,000 to farmers as part of the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme, instead of the promised ₹20,000.

YSRCP leaders have raised concerns over the manner in which the TDP-led NDA government has misled the public. The coalition government has also been inconsistent in its claims about the accumulated debt.

While declaring his inability to implement the Super Six promises, Naidu stated that the State’s loans stand at ₹9.75 lakh crore. However, when he made these assurances to the citizens, he claimed the State’s debt was ₹14 lakh crore.

In the Governor’s speech during the Budget session, the debt was said to be at ₹10 lakh crore.

However, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary debunked Naidu's claims in the Parliament. While answering a question, he said as of March 30, 2025, Andhra Pradesh's debt stands at approximately ₹5.62 lakh crore.