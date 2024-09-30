Srishti Jain: Glad I am able to use my fashion designing skills in my acting career

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Actress Srishti Jain, who is seen as 'Monisha' in the show 'Kumkum Bhagya', is a passionate fashion enthusiast who takes an active role in selecting her character's outfits. By curating Monisha's wardrobe, Srishti ensures that it not only complements her role but also reflects her personal style.

Srishti studied fashion designing in Mumbai, nurturing a deep love for the industry that eventually led her to embark on a captivating journey into acting. Even with this shift in her career, her passion for fashion has remained a vital part of her life.

For Srishti, fashion is not just about clothing; it’s a realm where she feels genuinely connected to her creativity, allowing her to express herself both on and off the screen.

Talking about the same, Srishti said: "Embracing the character of 'Monisha' has been a deeply rewarding experience for me, and I've dedicated myself fully to this role. I've transformed my appearance to align with Monisha's persona, and I am glad I am able to use my fashion designing skills in my acting career."

"Choosing the outfits and accessories for Monisha is an experience that I genuinely enjoy. Getting to have a say in how my character will look on screen, blending my passion for fashion with my acting career, is a great feeling. I regularly share my ideas with the team, and together, we decide on the final look, always balancing my comfort with the character's fashion needs," she added.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the show formerly starred Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. Currently, it stars Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul, Rachi Sharma and Abrar Qazi.

'Kumkum Bhagya' airs on Zee TV.

Meanwhile, Srishti starred as a child actor in the 2013 film 'War Chhod Na Yaar'. She began TV career in 2016 with 'Suhani Si Ek Ladki' as Krishna Mathur. She has then appeared in shows like-- 'Meri Durga', 'Main Mayke Chali Jaungi', 'Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan', 'Laal Ishq', 'Hamari Wali Good News', 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3', and 'Chand Jalne Laga'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.