In last-minute push for Oct 5 polls, Rahul Gandhi begins roadshows in Haryana

Ambala, Sep 30 (IANS) Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday said if voted to power, his party’s government in Haryana will reintroduce the old-pension scheme and ensure that Rs 2,000 every month would be transferred to bank accounts of women, besides guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

In a last-minute push for the October 5 Assembly elections for the 90-member Assembly, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, who began road shows and public meetings, said at a public rally in Ambala, “Under the Mahila Shakti Yojana, Rs 2,000 every month in the bank accounts of women will be deposited.”

“LPG cylinders will be given for Rs 500. We will re-implement the old pension scheme for social security, Rs 6,000 every month will go into the bank accounts of widows, elderly and disabled people besides guaranteed MSP will be given.”

Travelling in a roofless jeep, Rahul Gandhi will hold two rallies in the state ahead of the crucial Assembly polls. Priyanka Gandhi is also likely to join the campaign later in the day.

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state Congress chief Udai Bhan and other senior leaders of the party were part of Rahul Gandhi’s yatra. However, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kumari Selja are likely to skip the event.

A senior state Congress leader said the yatra will be a continuation of Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

After commencing from the Naraingarh Assembly constituency, it will culminate by 5 p.m. in Kurukshetra.

The yatra will cover seven various constituencies, Naraingarh, Mullana, Radaur, Ladwa, Sadhaura, Pipli and Kurukshetra. The yatra is expected to cover other constituencies in the following days before the campaign ends in Haryana on October 3.

“There will be more roadshows. In between, Rahul-ji or Priyanka-ji might address the people briefly in areas from where the yatra is passing through,” another Congress leader said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.