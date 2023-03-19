IPL 2023: I Don't Think CSK Can Win, Says Sreesanth

The 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is about to begin on March 31, and fans are thrilled to see their favourite players compete in the world's largest T20 competition.

As the tournament approaches, many believe that the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have the best prospects of winning the crown this time around, as they are two of the most successful franchises in the game. On the other hand, former Indian bowler Sreesanth believes that CSK will not win the IPL this year and that Royal Challengers Bangalore will.

Sreesanth stated that he will support Sanju Samson and the Rajasthan Royals but will be overjoyed if Virat Kohli wins the trophy. He also considered how the competition could be made even more exciting if a club that had never before won the championship went all the way.

