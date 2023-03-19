Telangana Police Arrest 43 People in Child Pornography Case

In child pornography, Telangana police have arrested 43 persons till now. CID Additional DGP M.Mahesh Bhagwat conducted a state-level review meeting of Cyber Crime cases lodged in different police stations throughout the state based on Tip Lines. Tip Lines typically include the uploading and widespread distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

A total of 31 cases at various stages of inquiry were evaluated. Thus far, 43 people have been arrested. After the inspection, 21 arrests were made in ten separate incidents. At the time of review, 22 arrests had been made in 16 cases. Following the review, 13 new cases were registered. As of today, 44 TIPLINES-based cases have been registered.

34 cases are under investigation, while 8 (PT) cases have been charged and are being tried. The ADG directed police to speed investigations and to prioritise CSAM cases in order to secure conviction. Tip Lines are online tips about the spread of CSAM/(Child Sexual Abuse Material) sent to State CID by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB). The CID investigates these Tip Lines and refers them to jurisdictional police for filing FIRs. CID monitors the progress of such cases on a regular basis.