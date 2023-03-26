IPL 2023: CSK Home Match Tickets Will Be Available From This Date

The Chennai Super Kings will return to Chepauk after a three-year absence. The last time they played an IPL match here was in 2019. Because of the pandemic, the BCCI chose to hold the IPL for the following three years entirely or partially outside of India. After three years IPL is back with a home-and-away format.

CSK announced fantastic news for all Chennai supporters who want to watch the CSK matches at home ground. CSK will meet the Lucknow Super Giants in their first home game on April 3, and ticket sales will begin on March 27 (Monday), according to a press release from the franchise. Ticket sales will commence at 9.30 a.m. and will be available through PAYTM and two counters at the Chepauk Stadium. The ticket fare is between 1500 to 3000.

