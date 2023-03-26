IPL 2023: Bayliss' recommendation puts Matt Short in the spotlight

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Punjab Kings have picked an uncapped Australian player Matthew Short as a replacement for English star Jonny Bairstow, who withdrew from Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 due to an injury.

According to a report in the Australian media, the Mohali-based team has picked Matt Short. a white-ball expert considered to be on the fringes of the Australian team, on the recommendation of Punjab Kings' Australian coach Trevor Bayliss.

Bairstow withdrew from the IPL 2023 as he failed to recover from surgery in time for the two-month-long event which starts on March 31 in Ahmedabad.

"We regret to inform you that Jonny Bairstow will not be a part of the IPL this season because of his injury. We wish him the best and look forward to seeing him next season," Punjab said in a statement.

Short plays for Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League (BBL) and was voted Player of the Tournament 12th edition of T20 League.

One of the reasons for Punjab Kings' to pick Short as an emergency replacement was his superb performance in the BBL as he scored 458 runs -- the second-highest in the tournament -- at an average of 35.23 and strike rate of 144.47. He had struck an unbeaten century against the Hobart Hurricanes and can also chip in with some tidy off-spin.

Short has been in tremendous form for his state side Victoria and has scored three centuries and three half-centuries in his last seven first-class and List-A matches. He is currently in action in the Sheffield Shield final and will be flying out to reach India in time for Punjab's first match set for next Saturday.

Whether he will get a direct place in the playing Xi is to be seen but it sure is being considered as a big opportunity for Short in Australian cricket circles.

If he gets a chance to play in IPL 2023 and comes up with a good performance, it will bolster calls from him to get a chance with the Australian national T20 Team.

His form had led teammates and coaches to call for him to get a shot with the national T20 team, while Ricky Ponting reckoned Short was good enough to be in contention for a place at one of the IPL franchises.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.