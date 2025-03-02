Sonakshi Sinha comes up with her 'convenient' definition of marriage

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha took to social media to share her personal and “convenient” definition of marriage.

On Sunday, the 'Akira' actress posted a video on her Instagram stories, where she is seen having fun with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal. While Zaheer drives the car, Sonakshi is in full "masti" mode. The video also included a screenshot of a fan’s message that read, “Marriage is understanding that you will drive 8 hours straight while your wife drinks coffee, gives bad directions, and sleeps even though she will offer to drive.”

The caption on the video read, “Hence proved.” Sonakshi also shared the link to her latest vlog titled “Trip to Australia - PART 2 - Melbourne to Sydney.” In the clip, Zaheer and Sonakshi give a sneak peek into their fun-filled day.

Recently, the couple has been posting funny videos from their trips on social media. Earlier, the 'Dabangg 'actress shared a video of another playful moment with her husband. In the video, Sonakshi and Zaheer are seen on a flight together. As Zaheer asks Sonakshi to take a selfie, she starts posing with a smile. However, in a playful twist, Zaheer suddenly raises the partition between their seats, laughing. Sonakshi captioned the video, "How can I fall for this every single time?!?!?"

Before that, Sonakshi posted a funny video featuring herself and Zaheer teasing each other. The clip begins with Sonakshi sitting at the dining table while Zaheer enjoys some food. Offering her a bite, Zaheer humorously claims it’s "good carbs," but Sonakshi quickly reminds him that she’s on a diet. Just as she’s about to take a bite, Zaheer pulls the food away, laughing, and eats it himself instead.

"He knows how to test my willpower… and my patience," Sonakshi captioned the post.

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha will star alongside Zaheer in the upcoming project "Tu Hai Meri Kiran." Directed by Karan Rawal and Sanjana Malhotra, this marks their second collaboration following their work together in "Double XXL."

