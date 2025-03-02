'Anupamaa' actor Shivam Khajuria reveals he 'loves the festive and wedding sequences'

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) The popular show "Anupamaa" is currently focusing on Prem and Raahi's wedding. Actor Shivam Khajuria, who is seen as Prem in the show, revealed that he loves such sequences as they add to the grandeur of the show.

He shared, "I absolutely love these sequences! The dance, the drama, the costumes—it’s all so energetic and fun. Even though the behind-the-scenes can be a bit hectic, seeing everything come together on screen is incredibly rewarding."

Excited to see the fans' reaction to the current sequence, Shivam Khajuria said, "The script had the perfect mix of drama, heartwarming moments, and family bonding, which means it’s going to be an emotional rollercoaster. I’m excited to see how it all plays out on screen and how fans react to it."

He added that although he relates with his character Prem as far as a relationship is concerned, he doesn't care about the scale of the wedding as long as he is marrying his dream girl.

He revealed, "When it comes to love and commitment, I’d say Prem and I are pretty similar. Just like him, I’m a one-woman man and believe in the essence of old-school love, where loyalty, trust, and a strong bond matter the most."

Shivam Khajuria added, "My dream wedding could be grand or simple. For me, it’s not about the scale of the celebration but about marrying my dream girl with the people I love around us. As long as there’s love, laughter, drinks, and good food, I’m happy."

The actor further believes that every relationship in "Anupamaa" has a little piece of his life in it. "I’m fortunate to be surrounded by amazing people who truly love and care for me, and that connection is something I see reflected in the diverse bonds on the show", he said.

When asked about a twist on the show he is excited about, Shivam Khajuria stated, "I’m really excited for the moment when Prem finally discovers the truth about his father. It’s a turning point that promises to add a whole new level of depth and emotion to his journey."

