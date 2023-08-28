Someone messaged me threatening to arrest Abhishek Banerjee: Mamata

Kolkata, Aug 28 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that she had received a message from an unknown person threatening to arrest Trinamool Congress national general secretary and the party Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee.

“I received a message yesterday from someone who said that Abhishek will soon be arrested as all evidence from his computer had been retrieved. Yes they have retrieved some files from the computer and planted their own files there. But we are not fools.

"We have also extracted all the evidence of planting files which were not there in the computer. A general diary has also been filed in the matter,” the chief minister said while addressing a gathering on the occasion of the foundation day of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, the students wing of the party.

She indirectly referred to a complaint filed with the cyber cell of Kolkata Police by an employee of a corporate entity linked to Sujay Krishna Bhadra, the prime accused in the school job case in West Bengal. The complainant has accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths of “planting evidence” while conducting raids at the said corporate entity in south Kolkata in the first two days of the last week.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister also launched a scathing attack against the West Bengal Governor, C.V. Ananda Bose accusing the latter of making attempts to run a parallel administration in the state.

“I respect his chair. But I cannot accept his style of functioning. He is crossing his constitutional limits. He has recently appointed a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer without any academic experience as an interim vice- chancellor of a state- university, In Jadavpur University he has appointed someone as an interim vice- president who is a president of a particular cell of BJP. The Governor is forgetting that while he is appointed, we are elected,” the chief minister said.

