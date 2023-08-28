Don’t Be Misled By TDP's False Propaganda: CM YS Jagan 

Nagari(Chittoor Dist) : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called upon people not to be carried away by false propaganda of the opposition TDP.

Addressing a huge public meeting here on Monday, the Chief Minister said that Chandrababu Naidu, who had promised heaven to people before elections but pushed them towards hell after coming to power, doesn’t believe his own party or his son.

Hence, Naidu depends on foster son and friendly media, for spreading lies and discrediting the Government and ruling party. “Naidu’s friendly media is carrying him on its shoulders for selfish ends,” he said.

Objecting to opposition’s propaganda that development in the State has taken a back seat, the Chief Minister said that development is tangible in introducing family doctor programme and village clinics for strengthening preventive health care, filling up of speciality doctor vacancies, construction of 17 new medical colleges, 4 new sea ports and 10 fishing harbours besides keeping the State at number 1 position in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) for three years in a row.

Not even a single scheme comes to our mind when we think of the rule of Naidu who became Chief Minister thrice, he said, adding the TDP chief is depending on lies, conspiracies and backstabbing for coming to power.

He further said it is preposterous that the very person who backstabbed NTR and usurped power from him is garlanding his portrait shamelessly for political gains.

The Chief Minister made fun of Naidu’s plans to lodge complaints to the Election Commission. “Culprits are speaking of lodging complaints against us,” he said, adding that the TDP chief has no respect for its own manifesto.

Chandrababu, who pursued the policy of plunder, stash and devour by cheating farmers, self-help groups, the unemployed, BCs, STs, SCs and minorities, is once again resorting to conspiracies and lies aiming at coming to power, he said.

On the other hand, Government has so far spent Rs. 2,33,000 crore implementing slew of welfare schemes treating its election manifesto as Bhagavad Gita, Bible and Quran,

“We are waging a war on Goebbels campaigners. I call upon you not to believe the false propaganda. Unlike them, I depend on you and God for support. If you feel that you have benefitted from the Government, stand by it in the next elections and teach them a fitting lesson,” he said.

