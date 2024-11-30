Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Raata ceremony attended by Chaitanya’s family

Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Couple Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are gearing up for their wedding and the pre-wedding celebrations have already begun.

A source who attended the ceremony said, “Sobhita’s wedding festivities began with the Pelli Raata ceremony which is usually done before the girl becomes a bride. Then they had the Mangalasnaanam rituals which is a Telugu version of Haldi.”

“They also had a Pelli Kuthuru ceremony where Sobhita was in a bridal attire, an Aarti was performed and she was blessed by married women and given bangles. Later, Naga Chaitanya and his family also joined for lunch.”

On Friday, pictures from their Haldi ceremony started doing the rounds on social media.

A video collage featuring the couple dressed in traditional attire for their haldi was doing the rounds on social media.

In the clip, the two are seen sitting side by side as their family members joyfully showered them with flowers. Sobhita looked radiant in a red saree paired with a matching blouse and traditional jewellery, while Chaitanya donned a white kurta and pajamas. The couple could be seen smiling throughout the heartwarming moment.

For her first look, she opted for a red saree accessorized with a choker and a maang tikka. Her second look saw her embracing the character of Vanathi from "Ponniyin Selvan" as she wore a traditional yellow ensemble for the ceremony.

Sobhita had also shared pictures from her Pasupu Danchadam ceremony. For the ceremony, she wore a saree with a gold and green border.

Sharing the images, she wrote, “Godhuma Raayi Pasupu Danchadam And so it begins.” Pasupu Danchadam is a traditional Telugu pre-wedding ritual that marks the start of wedding celebrations.

The couple will tie the knot on December 4 in Hyderabad.

