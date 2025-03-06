Six killed in two road accidents in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, March 6 (IANS) Six persons were killed and 30 others injured in two separate road accidents in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

Four persons were killed and 20 others injured in a collision between a private bus and a truck in Eluru district.

The accident occurred near Chodimella village in the early hours of the day.

Police said a bus belonging to a private travel operator, on its way to Kakinada from Hyderabad, rammed into a cement-laden truck.

Such was the impact of the collision that the bus rolled over several times. Three passengers died on the spot while 20 others were injured. One of the injured later succumbed at the hospital.

A bus driver was among those killed in the accident. Police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals.

Both the vehicles were badly mangled in the crash. The accident led to heavy traffic jam on the highway. Police deployed a crane to remove the bus and restore vehicular traffic.

Eluru District Collector K. Vetri Selvi called on the injured at a hospital. She enquired from doctors about their condition and directed the hospital authorities to ensure their best treatment.

Injured passengers complained that the bus was being driven at a very high speed when it collided with the truck.

A woman said the bus driver was driving the vehicle at a high speed and before they could ask him to slow down the accident happened.

In another accident, two persons died and 10 injured when a truck rammed into a tractor. The accident occurred near Chilamkur village in Yerraguntla mandal of YSR district.

The tractor was carrying labourers. Two of them died on the spot while the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

