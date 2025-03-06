Wisconsin Shoot Out: Telugu Student Killed in US, Family Devastated

In a concerning news from the US, a 27-year-old Telangana Student Gampa Praveen was shot dead in a suspected robbery in Milwaukee in the US State of Wisconsin by unidentified assailants. A resident of Keshampet Mandal, Praveen was pursuing a Master's in data science at the University of Wisconsin.

Saddened by his unexpected demise, Praveen's sister revealed that he was about to complete his education in 2 months and was doing a part-time job at a local store. Explaining what happened, Praveen's father said that he had received a WhatsApp call at around 3 am. After missing the call, he sent a voice message to Praveen on WhatsApp asking him to call back.

When Praveen's family called him back, someone else picked up the call and inquired about his date of birth. Confirming that something went wrong, the 27-year-old student's family called his friends who soon found that the assailants robbed the store that Praveen was working at and shot him dead.

In a devastating time for the family, the lack of proper information over what happened is what's killing them, confessed the family members as more details are to be revealed over what exactly happened with Gampa Praveen. It's indeed painful to witness how someone's life can turn upside down in a matter of moments and how it affects the victim's family for a lifetime.