Siddaramaiah lacks conviction to take firm decisions: K'taka BJP chief on caste census

Kalaburagi, April 18 (IANS) After a cabinet meeting on the caste census ended without a major decision, Karnataka BJP president and MLA B. Y. Vijayendra on Friday slammed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, saying that the latter lacks the willpower to take firm decisions.

Speaking to the media, Vijayendra said: "A special cabinet meeting was held on Thursday to decide on the controversial caste census, a subject close to Siddaramaiah's heart. However, no decision was made due to the Chief Minister's lack of conviction."

"If Siddaramaiah had genuine intent to do justice to the Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes, such a massive scam wouldn't have been allowed in the ST Development Corporation. The misuse of Rs 38,500 crore earmarked for Dalit welfare would not have happened," he added.

When asked about students being asked to remove their sacred thread (Janivara) during the Common Entrance Test, he said it is unacceptable.

On the sand mafia in the state, he said: "I recently visited the Chittapur constituency, represented by Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge. The sand mafia is operating openly in the Kagina River, right under his nose. Four to five trucks are running with the same number plate. The illegal sand trade has spread to Maharashtra and other neighbouring states."

He questioned whether Kharge was unaware of the crime.

"Everyone is talking about the corruption and sand mafia flourishing right under his nose. Why is daylight robbery being allowed in his district? What benefit is he getting from this? He must answer," Vijayrendra said.

Vijayendra also slammed Siddaramaiah for the latter's claim that he is a devotee of Basavanna, saying he should first understand the deeper meaning of the 12th-century saint's teachings.

"Basavanna dreamt of an equal society and lived by his words. But you (Siddaramaiah) stoked fire by speaking of Veerashaiva–Lingayat as separate religions," he alleged.

He reminded that even Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar had once publicly apologised for attempting to split Veerashaiva–Lingayat into separate religions, saying it should not have been done.

"Unfortunately, people voted them back to power. Now, to appease minorities, they are insulting Hindus," he said.

