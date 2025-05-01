Shraddha Kapoor relishes Puran Poli on Maharashtra Day

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor joined in the celebrations by indulging in the traditional sweet dish Puran Poli.

The 'Stree' actress took to social media to share a glimpse of the festive moment with her fans on social media. Shraddha shared a candid photo of herself enjoying the festive treat, giving a glimpse of her love for Maharashtrian culture and cuisine. In the picture, she is seen holding a plate of puran poli, offering a bite to her fans while looking straight at the camera. Alongside the image, the 'Ek Villain' actress wrote, “Puran poli Happy Maharashtra Day, Pride, Power and Puran Poli!” For the unversed, puran poli is a traditional Indian sweet flatbread, especially popular in South India and the state of Maharashtra.

Apart from being celebrated as Labour Day, May 1 holds special importance for the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat. On this day, Maharashtra attained full statehood and official recognition, making it a proud and festive occasion for its people. The day is marked by statewide celebrations, with several prominent celebrities and public figures expressing their pride on social media.

Celebrities also extended their heartfelt wishes on social media, joining in the celebration of Maharashtra Day. Actress Shanthi Priya shared a heartfelt video on Instagram to wish her fans on Maharashtra Day. Dressed in a stunning orange and pink saree, she exuded grace and tradition with elegant gold jewellery, including a necklace, bangles, and a classic Maharashtrian nath.

In her post, she shared her strong bond with the state, saying, “From Andhra Pradesh to Tamil Nadu… and now, proudly a part of Maharashtra! This land has given me love, identity, and a place to call home. Majha Maharashtra, majha abhiman! Happy Maharashtra Day to this incredible state that embraces all with open arms! Maharashtra chi shaan, Maharashtra cha maan! Jay Maharashtra.”

Alia Bhatt embraced the spirit of Maharashtra Day with a striking look she revealed on social media for the Waves Summit 2025. The Raazi actress shared a series of her photos showcasing her graceful ensemble that perfectly captured the vibe of the occasion. Alia embraced a Maharashtra-inspired radiant pink and orange nauvari-inspired Paithani saree.

