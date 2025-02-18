Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeks support for PM Modi's 'One Nation One Election' vision

Bhopal, Feb 18 (IANS) Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday sought support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'One Nation One Election' vision, asserting that multiple elections system is blocking development.

Addressing the Centre's initiative National Geospatial Knowledge-based Land Survey of Urban Habitations (NAKSHA) in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, he said: "The time has come to adopt 'one nation one election' in the country."

Union Minister Chouhan said that PM Modi has taken a progressive step for the country's election system and he should get support from all citizens of the country.

"Let's take a pledge to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his campaign 'One Nation One Election' in the country. One Nation One Election Bill should pass from the Parliament," he added.

Four-time former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Union Minister of Rural Development and Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Chouhan said, "There should be an amendment in the Constitution of India to adopt One Nation One Election process."

Introducing the concept of 'One Nation One Election', the Ministry of Law and Justice, in its official website, stated that India's democratic framework thrives on the vibrancy of its electoral process, enabling citizens to actively shape governance at every level.

"Since independence, over 400 elections to the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies have showcased the Election Commission of India's commitment to fairness and transparency. However, the fragmented and frequent nature of elections has sparked discussions on the need for a more efficient system. This has led to the resurgence of interest in the concept of 'One Nation, One Election'," it stated.

The High-Level Committee Report on Simultaneous Elections in India, released in 2024, provided a comprehensive roadmap for implementing this vision.

Its recommendations were accepted by the Union Cabinet on September 18, 2024, marking a significant step towards electoral reform. Proponents argue that such a system could enhance administrative efficiency, reduce election-related expenditures, and promote policy continuity.

As India aspires to streamline governance and optimise its democratic processes, the concept of 'One Nation, One Election' has emerged as a key reform requiring thoughtful deliberation and consensus.

