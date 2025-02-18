'Sawariya Ji': New track from 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' revolves around the battle of 'One-Upwomanship'

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) After "Gori Hai Kalaiyan" and "Ikk Vaari", the makers of "Mere Husband Ki Biwi" have dropped another banger, "Sawariya Ji". Featuring Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar, the song showcases an entertaining battle of one-upwomanship.

"Sawariya Ji" features the two leading ladies of the movie locking horns to win over Arjun Kapoor. The vibrant number has been crooned by Sohail Sen and Varsha Singh Dhanoa, with lyrics penned by Mudassar Aziz. The music is composed by Sohail Sen, along with Pratik Lalji.

Dropping the fun number on their official Instagram handle, the makers wrote in the caption, "All’s fair in love and war! Two women. One man. Let the battle begin! #SawariyaJi song out now!"

Refreshing your memory, several leading ladies such as Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tamannaah Bhata, and Pragya Jaiswal were seen vibing to "Gori Hai Kalaiyan" from "Mere Husband Ki Biwi". The recently released trailer of the drama has also received a positive response from the movie buffs.

"Mere Husband Ki Biwi" stars Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, along with Shakti Kapoor, Dino Morea, and Harsh Gujral as the supporting cast.

Made under the direction of Mudassar Aziz, the film promises a rollercoaster ride of laughter, love, and entertainment.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani & Puja Films, the project has been jointly produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

The film revolves around the life of a Delhi professional who navigates a complicated love triangle when his old flame returns to his life just as he begins falling for someone new, leading to a series of comedic misunderstandings.

Shifting our focus on the technical crew of the movie, Manoj Kumar Khatoi has looked after the cinematography, while Ninad Khanolkar has performed the editing.

"Mere Husband Ki Biwi" is set to hit theatres on February 21, 2025.

Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar are leaving no stone unturned to create hype for their next.

