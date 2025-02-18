BJP, Shiv Sena slam Telangana govt for alleged appeasement

Hyderabad, Feb 18 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena have termed as appeasement the permission given by the Telangana government to Muslim employees to leave offices early during the holy month of Ramzan.

“Appeasement politics at its peak,” posted BJP MLA T. Raja Singh on social media platform X.

“Telangana govt allows early leave for Ramzan but ignores Hindu festivals. Equal rights for all, or none,” wrote Raja Singh, who represents Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad.

Continuing the practice that was followed in united Andhra Pradesh and under BRS rule in Telangana, the Congress government issued an order allowing Muslim employees to leave the offices early during the fasting month of Ramzan, beginning in early March.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on February 15 issued an order allowing Muslim employees to leave offices an hour early during the holy month.

“Government hereby permit all Government Muslim Government Employees/Teachers/Contract/ Out-sourcing /Boards/Corporations and Public Sector employees working in the State to leave their Offices/Schools at 4.00 p.m. during the Holy Month of "RAMZAN" i.e., from 02-03-2025 to 31-03-2025 (both days inclusive) to offer necessary prayers, except when their presence is required due to exigencies of services during the above period,” reads the Government Order.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Shaina Chudasama Munot accused the Congress government of indulging in politics of appeasement.

“The government of Telangana continues to indulge in politics of appeasement. We don’t believe in appeasement. We believe in justice to all and appeasement to none. Why are you appeasing sections of society,” she asked.

Vishva Hindu Parishad National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal also targeted the Telangana government. "The Congress party is well known for its Muslim appeasement policy and making Hindus second-class citizens. But now, a circular issued by the Telangana government, granting a one-hour relaxation to their employees during Ramadan from the 2nd of March to the 31st of March, is just hype. We ask them to comment on whether they have ever given such leave to any Hindu or Hindu community, even for occasions like Karva Chauth, Durga Puja, or Navratri,” he said.

The leaders of the Congress party, however, defended the decision. "Governments are for both Hindus and Muslims, not just for one community. I hope that Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will accept Telangana's decision, and BJP-led governments in other states will also follow it,” said Congress leader Rashid Alvi.

"It is a good decision, they respected the fasting during Ramzan, and there is a government based on the constitution. It is not a government of hatred. Baba Saheb gave rights to all in the constitution, and they have exercised those rights, for which they deserve praise,” said Arif Masood, Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh.

