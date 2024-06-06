She couldn't kiss on screen, but Subuhii Joshii went out of her comfort zone for 'Nagvadhu'

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Actress Subuhii Joshii, who will soon be seen in 'Nagvadhu-Ek Zehreeli Kahani' opened up on doing bold scenes in the show, sharing she has always been the person who couldn't kiss on screen, but she did something totally outside of her comfort zone.

Subuhii, who has been a part of 'Splitsvilla 6', is playing Abha, a new bride in the upcoming show.

She will be seen doing a couple of bold scenes, and said that though she was initially uncomfortable about it, the cast and crew made her very comfortable.

"It was a bit challenging for me as I haven't done very bold scenes on screen, so I was very uncomfortable initially. I used to give myself a pep talk because I was nervous. But when I went on set, my co-actors and directors made it very comfortable," she shared.

Subuhii went on to say, "They used to put up a black covering so that no one could see. They made sure that I got comfortable, and by the end of it, I was okay. I have always been the person who couldn't kiss on screen, but I did something totally outside of my comfort zone."

Speaking of her role, she further said: "Being an educated woman, her character tries to uncover the truth behind Nag palace. She understands when things are in her favour and when they're not."

About her look, Subuhii added: "I have mostly worn bridal sarees, but the main look of all Nagvadhus is the same because I am a newlywed."

The show will be streaming on ALTT from June 21.

