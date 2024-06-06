Sensex jumps 692 points, Nifty closes above 22,800

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Indian equity benchmarks closed in green for a second consecutive day on Thursday as India VIX declined over 11 per cent.

India VIX or fear index is an indicator that showcases market volatility.

Sensex was up 692 points or 0.93 per cent, at 75,074 and Nifty was up 201 points or 0.89 per cent, at 22,821.

Midcap and smallcap stocks performed better compared to largecap. The Nifty midcap 100 was up 1,147 points or 2.24 per cent, at 52,413 and the Nifty smallcap 100 was up 536 points or 3.29 per cent, at 16,826.

Among the sectors, IT, metal, PSU bank, realty, media and energy were major gainers. However, pharma, FMCG, and private bank were laggards.

In the Sensex pack, 22 out of 30 stocks closed in the green.

Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, SBI, ATPC, Infosys, L&T, and TCS were the top gainers. HUL, Asian Paints, M&M, Nestle, IndusInd Bank, and Sun Pharma were the top losers.

There has been a tremendous rise in global markets due to the possibility of cutting interest rates by the US Fed in America.

According to Vaibhav Vidwani, Research Analyst, Bonanza Portfolio: "India’s stock markets have seemingly shrugged off the shock of the election results – overcoming early concerns of the Bharatiya Janata Party failing to secure a majority on its own – and have rebounded on renewed confidence in the continuation of the National Democratic Alliance coalition government."

"This is evident from the sharp rise in the benchmark indices after the 6 per cent fall of June 4, when the votes were counted. The NSE Nifty 50 jumped as much as 3.4 per cent on June 5, and extended gains by another 1.2 per cent on June 6, topping 22,900 points intraday," Vidwani added.

