Hilarious financial fraud awareness video from Assam Police with Jackie Shroff

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) There's no escape from actor Jackie Shroff's charm. Recently, Assam Police took to their X handle and shared a video with regards to the growing cases of financial fraud.

Raising awareness around the reporting of financial fraud, they shared the video as they wrote, "1930, yeh number yaad hai na! Bas naam hi kaafi hai, bhidu. #Dial1930 @bindasbhidu."

The video shows the song 'Tera Naam Liya' from 'Ram Lakhan' starring Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor.

The video intends to show that the general public after falling victim to financial fraud look up to the Assam Police.

Recently, Jackie and his wife Ayesha clocked the 37 years of marital bliss. The two shared their joy on social media.

Jackie married his long-time girlfriend Ayesha, a model who later became a film producer, on June 5, 1987, her birthday.

Jackie shared a video post, a compilation of throwback pictures with his wife Ayesha and he captioned it, "My spine,#HappyBirthday #HappyWedding Anniversary @Ayesha Shroff."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jackie has 'Baby John' in the pipeline with Varun Dhawan, 'Singham Again', 'Quotation Gang', and 'Baap'.

