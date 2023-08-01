Shai Hope, Oshane Thomas return as West Indies name squad for T20I series against India

Port of Spain (Trinidad), Aug 1 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batter and captain of the ODI team, Shai Hope has been recalled as the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Senior Men’s Selection Panel announced a provisional squad for the five-match T20I Series against India which starts on Thursday (August 3).

The last two matches of the five-match series will be played at the Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida on August 12 and 13.

All 15 members of the provisional squad will travel to all matches, with the first one to be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad. There will then be a 13-member squad for each match from which the final XI will be selected.

Besides Shai Hope, fast bowler Oshane Thomas has also earned a recall to this format. Thomas played his last match in this format in Pakistan in December 2021 while Hope played his last match in India in February 2022.

Chief selector of the West Indies senior selection panel, Dr Desmond Haynes said: “The squad is selected with the next ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in mind. We are looking at various plans as we try to find the right combinations. As we prepare; we are looking to build a unit which we believe can do the job when we host the global event in just under a year. We have some match-winners in our line-up, and we will look to have the right kind of preparation, starting here in Trinidad on Thursday.”

“We also have other players who could come into consideration going forward, with the Caribbean Premier League starting next month, others will come into the reckoning.”

The squad will be captained by Rovman Powell with opener Kyle Mayers as vice-captain. The squad includes senior white-ball experts like Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran

The Brian Lara Cricket Academy will host the opening match on Thursday. The teams then move to the Guyana National Stadium for the second and third fixtures on August 6 and August 8," Haynes added.

The series will climax with a blockbuster weekend at the Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida for the final matches on August 12 and August 13. All matches start at 10:30 am local time (approx 8 pm IST).

West Indies squad for T20Is:

Rovman Powell (Capt), Kyle Mayers (Vice-captain), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas.

Match Schedule

Aug 3: 1st T20I, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

Aug 6: 2nd T20I, National Stadium, Guyana

Aug 8: 3rd T20I, National Stadium Guyana

Aug 12: 4th T20I, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

Aug 13: 5th T20I, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

