X sign taken down from headquarters following complaints

San Francisco, Aug 1 (IANS) The big X logo on the Elon Musk-run company's San Francisco headquarters has been taken down due to multiple complaints.Last week, the company had put a huge X logo on its headquarters in the city which emitted strong lights throughout the night.

On Monday, CNBC saw workers dismantling the glowing X, removing its lights and an arm of the letter, after receiving complaints from nearby residents and city officials.

The sign was taken down from the roof by 1:00 p.m.

According to a spokesman, San Francisco’s Department of Building Inspections received 24 complaints.

The complaints stated that the sign was placed up without a permit, is unsafe and is a nuisance.

One claimed that residents found it difficult to sleep due to the flashing lights.

“This morning, building inspectors observed the structure being dismantled,” Patrick Hannan, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection, said in an email.

He also said that "the property owner will be assessed fees" for "building permits for the installation and removal of the structure, and to cover the cost of the Department of Building Inspection and the Planning Department’s investigation."

In a complaint, city officials claimed they were informed by Twitter that the building was a "temporary lighted sign for an event."

It’s possible that the sign is only being temporarily dismantled for improvements or to get city approval," the report said.

According to a picture captured by Getty Images’ Justin Sullivan, while the X sign was being dismantled, the vertical Twitter sign was not there on the building.

On the other hand, Twitter is now listed as X in the iOS App Store, indicating that Apple gave the app special treatment to permit a one-character name.

According to The Verge, the exception might be a signal that Musk and the iPhone maker desire to put the past behind them.

In November last year, Musk had accused Apple of threatening to remove the Twitter app from the store.

However, after meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook, Musk later said it was a “misunderstanding.”

Along with the X rebranding, the company also updated its tagline in the App Store, from “it’s what’s happening” to “blaze your glory!”

